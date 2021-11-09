Dual firing Tasers. Virtual reality headsets. A synchronized body camera system.
These are a few of the features in the Santa Fe Police Department’s new weapons and technology contract, designed to modernize the agency and improve its accountability, transparency and efficiency, officials said.
The $5.5 million, five-year contract with Arizona-based Axon, formerly known as Taser, was awarded in early October.
Kyra Ochoa, the city of Santa Fe’s director of community health and safety, said the updated equipment, which includes training devices, “gives officers a really important tool in their work to serve and protect the public as well as themselves,” and will help hold the department to high standards.
The department purchased an Axon package with body cameras for all officers, car cameras, helmet-mounted cameras and audio recorders for interviews. Under the contract, those devices are provided through a lease and will be updated after 21/5 years.
Each device will be synced and connected to a portal for Santa Fe police on the Axon-built website evidence.com, where video recordings will be automatically uploaded and stored.
“The difference between this system and our current system is once the video is recorded and you have connectivity via your modem, it sends it directly to evidence.com in the cloud,” said Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez. “That’s going to help us with getting information off the vehicles quickly, and it also assists us if the camera is live; the supervisor can actually view that camera from their laptop or desktop.”
If several officers arrive at a scene where another officer’s body camera is recording video, each additional camera in the area will automatically begin recording. The cameras can be synced via signal alerts.
“We could have it set up where if one car turns on its lights, we could have the signal alerts set up where the next car turns on its camera and surrounding cameras in the area will turn on as well,” Valdez said.
The benefits are twofold: The system allows officers to focus on the scene rather than their tech, and it ensures every police encounter with the public is captured on video.
Automatic video uploading to the cloud may help improve the department’s response time for records requests from members of the public, the media and the District Attorney’s Office, Valdez noted.
Sworn personnel in the department will receive Axon’s Taser 7 — a dual-cartridge stun gun — to replace their current weapons, some that date to 2003, Valdez said.
Once a Taser is fired, the deputy chief said, the officer’s body camera will automatically begin recording. The cartridges also will store information, such as the date, time and device ID, when it is fired.
Axon and the police department hosted a “Roadshow” on Monday at Santa Fe Place mall to introduce the public to the new equipment. Mall-goers were invited to fire a Taser at a dummy.
“Once you deploy this, [a suspect] will be incapacitated for about five seconds. After that they can instantly get up and walk around,” said Bernie Gaona, a senior master Taser instructor assisting at the event. “It is a less lethal device, and it bridges that gap.”
One cartridge is designed to fire at close quarters and the other at standoff range, he said. With just a flick of the hand, an officer can adjust which angle to fire from.
The event also featured another key piece of the department’s multimillion-dollar Axon package, a device aimed at providing “empathy training.”
Eight virtual reality headsets, leased at $962 apiece, will allow officers to move through various training scenarios, such as a domestic violence call or an encounter with a person who has Alzheimer’s disease or autism, to help them practice de-escalation techniques, Valdez said.
Roadshow participants who tried out the headsets could choose a scenario to see what an officer might face.
“Training today is very time consuming when it comes to trying to get officers through important role-play training or really important curriculum training,” said Taylie Clark, an Axon account manager. “So, delivering complementary content in a VR headset is a lot more fun, and you retain more in a headset, too.”
Officers are presented with various choices of what they could say or do in reaction to each situation. Some choices might lead to less favorable outcomes, but there are no right or wrong answers, Clark said.
There are now nine modules for officers to work through on the headsets, but Axon is developing more. One in the works is a protest module.
Valdez said creating a real-world environment through virtual reality and other types of crisis intervention training helps officers hone their skills.
“That’s gonna make them more effective in the field, when they have to deal with those situations,” he said.
City Councilor Renee Villarreal tried out a virtual reality headset and a Taser on Monday.
She said she was glad to see what the city’s investment would be providing to officers.
She noted, however, she would have liked to see the “empathy trainings” more tailored to the local community.
Allocating funds for the new technology was no small decision, Valdez said, adding the city looked at several other vendors, such as Watchdog and Panasonic, before choosing Axon.
Ochoa said, “We’ve had a good at experience so far with the vendor, and we’re confident this will be an important tool in the toolbox of our officers and our police department, and serving people in Santa Fe the way they deserve and need to be served.”
