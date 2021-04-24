Restoring frozen positions, more training on crisis intervention and implicit bias, and several new hybrid SUVs highlight the Santa Fe Police Department's $27.8 million budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year — a 7.2 percent increase from a year ago.
The majority of the budget — about 72 percent — will go toward salaries and benefits, including the restoration of 13 sworn and nonsworn positions, Chief Andrew Padilla said.
Employees will also see a 4 percent salary increase as negotiated in the Police Officers Association’s contract with the city. No raise was given last year due to budget cuts, and acting Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa said the salary bump helps the department get closer to normal.
About $112,000 is allocated for a workload assessment study that's expected to provide the department with a better sense of how to be more efficient, what its staffing needs are and how to better serve the community based on historical data, Padilla said.
The City Council is expected to vote on the full city budget this week, and the police budget has received approval from the council's Finance Committee.
Mayor Alan Webber said he believes this year's police budget reflects the city’s value on public safety and the ongoing process to integrate health and public safety.
“It is really largely about people and the folks in the police department having what they need to do their job in the best way possible to serve our residents,” he said.
The department plans to purchase at least seven new Ford Police Interceptor hybrid SUVs as part of the department’s fleet replacement policy. Padilla said historically the department sees a renewal of 25 to 28 vehicles but would be happy to get seven this year.
The hybrids cost $4,000 more than those with gas-powered engines — $76,471 per vehicle. But Padilla said the estimated $13,000 in fuel savings over five years will offset the difference and help reduce carbon emissions.
The department also will continue its contract with Solace Crisis Treatment Center for a domestic violence and sexual assault coordinator.
The largest jump in expenses for the coming year is the $1.4 million budgeted for the restoration of 13 positions that were frozen during pandemic budget cuts.
The department has 228 positions, Padilla said. With the budget proposal, 215 of the positions will be funded, including 22 of the 29 officer vacancies.
Ochoa said a national discussion about defunding police departments is not a straightforward debate while discussing public health and safety on a local level.
“It should not be a zero-sum game," she said. "When our public safety professionals are well supported, and when we are able to staff up to … the level we need, to be ready to respond quickly to emergency calls as well as able to do community policing on longer term projects … when we're in that place with our police budget and our resources, that's a good place to be.”
Padilla said people call police “when they’re having the worst days of their life,” and he wants the department to have enough resources be able to respond to emergency calls.
"I think the overwhelming message we're getting is that people value safety," Webber said. "They and we want to ensure … we're continuing this ongoing process of seeing health and safety as really integrated with each other."
