The Santa Fe Police Department has released a new report showing complaints against officers — alleging a range of violations, from personnel code infractions to unnecessary use of force — increased by 32 percent in 2019 from the previous year.
The 58 misconduct complaints against officers in 2019 marked a three-year high for the agency, with 44 complaints lodged in 2018 and 46 in 2017, according to the report.
The department's Office of Professional Standards also launched nine of its own formal internal investigations into officer conduct in 2019 and reviewed 45 use-of-force cases, up from 38 in 2018.
The report — part of an annual review of data that includes crime statistics and the number of calls officers respond to — doesn't provide details on specific allegations officers faced but catalogs the findings of investigations conducted by the department's Professional Standards Unit.
The city of Santa Fe and the police department have a worker confidentiality policy that shields officer investigations and disciplinary actions from the public.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez declined to comment on a possible cause for the significant increase in complaints against Santa Fe officers last year.
He wrote in an email Tuesday: "The complaint process is a vehicle for the community to provide their grievances of allegations of misconduct by department personnel and to allow the department to address sustained allegations of misconduct in order to build and maintain the community's trust and confidence in the manner the Santa Fe Police Department provides law enforcement services."
The new report comes amid increased scrutiny of officer conduct nationwide after the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests calling for an end to police brutality. It also comes as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law a measure requiring all law enforcement officers in New Mexico to use lapel cameras while on duty in an effort to improve police transparency and officer accountability.
According to the Santa Fe department report, the Office of Professional Standards found 26 sustained allegations among the 58 complaints and 29 cases in which officers were exonerated of all allegations against them.
There were 13 unsustained allegations and five that were unfounded, Valdez said, adding each complaint could include multiple allegations.
Sixteen cases were pending at the time of the report's publication. Valdez said the results of those investigations were not immediately available.
The sustained allegations include:
- 10 personnel code of conduct violations.
- Four involving police vehicle cameras.
- Three evidence-management infractions.
- Three involving department vehicles.
- One each related to patrol operations, search and seizures, restraint and transport of prisoners, bomb threats, domestic violence and traffic enforcement.
The nine formal internal affairs investigations in 2019 included 17 total allegations against officers; the Office of Professional Standards found six had merit:
- One violation each of arrest procedures, personnel code of conduct, and collecting and processing evidence in the field.
- Three findings of misconduct during on-scene investigations of domestic violence calls.
All use-of-force incidents are reviewed on a quarterly basis by a committee convened by the police chief. Among the 45 cases reviewed in 2019, the report states, the committee found the vast majority of them to be "effective," the report said.
The types of use of force varied from "empty hand" techniques to joint locks using a foot or leg strike to the use of a Taser or beanbag projectile. There were no cases involving use of a firearm.
Valdez again said it "would be challenging" to attribute the 18 percent increase in use-of-force cases from the prior year to a specific cause.
"There is not enough variance to determine a significant change from year to year," he said.
The report offers only a brief explanation of why the officer used force in each circumstance.
In 18 of the 45 cases, an officer said the force was necessary to make the arrest; in 10 cases, a person was fleeing from officers; in nine, officers said they used force in self-defense; and in two cases, it was to defend another person.
In one case each, the report said, officers used force to prevent a felony, to restrain someone for their own safety and to enter a building.
The reason for three use-of-force cases are listed as "other," with no further explanation.
