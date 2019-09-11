The Santa Fe Police Department is looking for a few good patrol safety aides.
The department, in a news release, said it wants to hire six people for the positions, which involve “nonthreatening general police work, including enforcement of various city ordinances.”
Santa Fe police earlier this year reclassified four sworn officer positions, increasing the number of patrol safety aides from two to six.
Patrol safety aides are unsworn officers who work alongside patrol officers, learning the duties, techniques and responsibilities of law enforcement with the goal of being hired as police cadets after three years.
Typical responsibilities include enforcing parking regulations, responding to traffic accidents, clearing roadway hazards, administering first aid, directing traffic during special events or emergencies, conducting safety patrols and training in police report preparation.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 20. Candidates must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or GED certificate. They must also pass a background check, drug and alcohol testing, a physical agility test and a written exam.
Starting pay for the three-year position is $18.61 per hour.
For more information, visit sfpdonline.com or the city of Santa Fe Human Resources Department at santafenm.gov/job_opportunities/detail/2020-pd5.