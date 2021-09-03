The Santa Fe Police Department is searching for 61-year-old Margaret Hembree, who was last seen more than a week ago.
Hembree last contacted her family Aug. 21 but was seen by a neighbor at her home in the 2800 block of Cerrillos Road on Aug. 26, according to a news release from the police department. She is also known to frequent downtown Santa Fe.
Police describe Hembree as 5-foot-9 and about 190 lbs with blond and gray hair, which she typically wears in a bun. Officers noted she suffers from mental health issues.
The department asks anyone with information about Hembree to call 505-428-3710 or contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
