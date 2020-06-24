A few hours after a SWAT operation ended Tuesday afternoon in an east-side neighborhood off Canyon Road, Santa Fe police descended on Villa Alegre Apartments.
Residents of the complex off West Alameda Street, and many in the nearby Casa Solana neighborhood, heard the sirens and an officer's voice over a loudspeaker: "This is the Santa Fe Police Department SWAT Team. We have the location surrounded. You need to come to the front door with your hands up and follow the direction of the officers on scene."
The noise, typical in a standoff as city officers try to convince a suspect to surrender, went on for about three hours Tuesday night. But residents received no alerts about the police activity or the level of danger they faced. Some said the situation left them rattled.
Media inquiries about the operation went unanswered late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
A supervisor for Monarch Properties Inc., which manages the complex, declined to comment.
The police department finally released information about the SWAT standoff Wednesday evening. Officers had been seeking a man accused of domestic violence and believed he was in a Villa Alegre apartment.
When officers entered the unit, however, they found it empty.
The department issued an arrest warrant for Jason Capling, 37, on one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery against a household member and interference with communications. He had not been arrested Wednesday night.
At the start of a SWAT standoff earlier Tuesday, in response to reports of a shot fired in a downtown neighborhood near shops and galleries, the city issued a text message warning people to avoid the area and urging residents there to stay indoors.
Asked why residents of Villa Alegre and Casa Solana did not receive a similar warning, and why such an alert isn't issued each time there is a heavy police presence in a residential area, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said not every SWAT operation or emergency response warrants a text alert.
In an email Wednesday, Valdez said the alert sent out about the standoff near Canyon Road was "pretty straightforward as it was an active scene with a considerable amount of concern due to an individual discharging a firearm and continuing to do so when Police arrived on scene."
"Couple that with the potential amount of foot and vehicle traffic that existed and the time of day," he added, the incident warranted "timely information for community safety."
The incident commander at each scene determines whether an alert is needed "to safeguard the community from potential dangers that may exist at the crisis site" or to help manage traffic, Valdez said.
Valdez and police spokesman Greg Gurulé directed all other questions to Deputy Chief Paul Joye.
In an interview late Wednesday, Joye said each situation has to be assessed before information can be released to the public.
He understands that people in the community want to know what is happening, he said, but "there are concerns on our end about scene security and case integrity."
He noted several differences between the scene at Villa Alegre and the one near Canyon Road, where the suspect was armed with a gun. Police "have a responsibility and interest to try and keep as many people out of that area and away as possible," Joye said.
Capling did not have a firearm, but officers decided to bring in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators because they believed he had barricaded himself inside the apartment, Joye said.
"Every situation is unique and we have to treat it accordingly," he said. "There is no cookie-cutter response to any of this, unfortunately."
An affidavit for an arrest warrant for Capling, filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, said officers initially responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at Villa Alegre just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman who had made the call told police Capling had arrived at her home about an hour earlier. The two went to a nearby gas station, where Capling became angry because the woman was speaking with another man, the affidavit says.
When they returned to her apartment, she said, she tried to keep him out, but he managed to get inside, the affidavit says. She ran outside and called 911.
She said Capling then grabbed her, forced her back inside the apartment and hung up the phone, the affidavit says.
According to the affidavit, Capling pushed the woman against a glass sliding door, causing her to hit her head, put his hands around her neck and covered her mouth until she struggled to breathe.
Capling had armed himself with a large kitchen knife, the affidavit says.
The woman was able to get away, but she told investigators she didn't remember how. She called 911 a second time.
Her neighbor, Chantel Romero, said in an interview Wednesday the woman had jumped over a fence and ended up on her family's patio.
"[We] knew something was wrong because of all the noise," Romero said.
At first, she said, just a few officers arrived. And then a SWAT team responded.
Romero said officers told her, her family and the woman to wait on the other side of the complex during the standoff.
Joye said officers believe Capling left the apartment before officers arrived.
Julia Ortiz, another neighbor, said she understands police can't always provide information about standoffs. Officers acted professionally Tuesday night, she added.
Resident Elle Grey agreed the officers were proficient and professional, but said the situation left her shaken.
"It was traumatic because I was afraid for the SWAT team," Grey said. "[I was] worried about all people involved being safe."
