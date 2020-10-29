It’s been over two weeks since a three-day takeover of the Santa Fe Plaza ended in a controversial war monument being pulled down by Indigenous activists and supporters, and Santa Fe police have yet to publicly release any documents or video of the obelisk’s destruction.
Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, said the reports should be released in the coming days, but any video might take longer.
“We try to be as transparent as we can,” Gurulé said. “We’re just trying to assemble all of the information. There is a lot of data and a lot of video.”
The holdup, Gurulé said, is a combination of a small staff at the department, combined with the number of police body camera footage and reports that must be compiled before being released.
Gurulé dismissed any suggestion there was a deliberate delay.
“We’ve added some staff to get things done, but they are training and trying to get up to speed on it,” he said.
On Indigenous Peoples Day, about 50 people used a rope and chain to pull down the obelisk, which some activists believed celebrated the death of Native Americans. Originally erected in 1868 to honor Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War, the main point of contention for activist groups was a plaque at the base of the monument that stated the obelisk honored the soldiers who fought “savage Indians.” The word “savage” had been chiseled out and replaced with “resilient” some years prior.
Police were monitoring the scene and made at least two arrests, one on a felony charge of battery on a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and another on counts of resisting an officer and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Shortly after the arrests, a commanding officer made the decision to stand down and leave the Plaza. As of late Thursday, no suspects had been named and no warrants had been issued regarding the incident.
Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla and Mayor Alan Webber defended the decision to have officers stand down during a video conference Oct. 13, a day after the incident.
“It was preservation of life over property,” Padilla said. “I stand by the commander’s decision.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.