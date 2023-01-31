After Santa Fe police responded to a domestic disturbance call in 2021, a woman officers had identified as “extremely intoxicated” at the residence died hours later.

The estate of Joella Coca has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and its police department, as well as individual officers. The lawsuit alleges Coca “died of alcohol intoxication after [the] Defendants failed to provide aid during the many opportunities they had to do so.”

Coca, who died at age 66, worked as an administrative assistant for the state Attorney General’s Office and previously as Taos County clerk.

Popular in the Community