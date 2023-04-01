When asked what the hardest day has been during his one year and change as Santa Fe's top officer, police Chief Paul Joye instinctually pointed to the death of Officer Robert Duran.
Even though the 43-year-old officer's tragic death a little more than a year ago while pursuing a suspect on Interstate 25 struck the Santa Fe Police Department while Joye was interim chief undergoing interviews for the permanent job, the incident — and Joye's handling of it — undoubtedly shaped the first full year of his tenure.
"With Robert, and what happened … our civilian staff was just as devastated as everybody. They all knew him, they all cared for him. … It was terrible; it's still terrible — it's still hard to think about and talk about," Joye said. "But it reminded us, also, of what was important and that we needed each other."
Joye's seconds in command, deputy chiefs Matthew Champlin and Ben Valdez, both referred to their longtime colleague as a "neutral" person who rarely is overcome by emotion. However, in spite of the myriad of external pressures bearing down on him, both Champlin and Valdez said Joye took the time to meet with officers and staff and showed a vulnerable side.
"I told him [at the time] that I was impressed with him pulling everybody kind of out of the mud and saying 'Hey, we're going to be OK, we're still OK,' and then also on the backside of that, interview for the position itself," Champlin said.
"For us, we had to let people know, like, man this is sad, and if you need to cry, that's OK," Valdez said. "I think that's the first time some people saw him, you know, emotional — and for him to let people know it's OK to do that, that was important."
It will likely be nearly another year before Jeannie Jaramillo — accused of feigning her kidnapping and prompting the high-speed, wrong-way chase — faces trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges related to the incident.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias and Jaramillo's defense attorney Richard Pugh asked state District Judge Mary Marlowe during a docket call Thursday to scheduled the case for trial in January, saying he will need that long to prepare.
A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office declined to elaborate Thursday, and Pugh did not return a call seeking comment.
Helping others cope
Recently, Joye spoke at a briefing preceding the semi-annual Peshlakai Memorial Checkpoint honoring two young girls who died in 2010 following a brutal crash caused by a drunken driver. He told his officers and the Peshlakai family he responded to the wreckage as a young officer — which has had a lasting effect on him.
When asked how dealing with heart-wrenching tragedies as a chief differs from those he responded to at the outset of his law enforcement career, Joye said the focus has changed from how he copes to helping others cope.
"It changed from worrying about just myself as the officer dealing with the incident, to now having — to have a family here that … I need to make sure I'm taking care of," Joye said.
Journey to becoming chief
A crucial trait found in Joye's leadership, per Champlin and Valdez, is the chief's ability to listen and learn from others' ideas and entertain debate in spite of the military-like structure of a police department.
Joye's love of learning, and generally team-oriented approach to problem-solving, can be traced back to his younger years and previous gigs within the department.
Born in Michigan, Joye, now in his early 40s, moved to New Mexico with his family when he was 14 and graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a degree in criminal justice. He had a stint in Utah working for a law firm while his finished graduate school but said he ultimately wasn't interested in staying in the field.
Joye said he worked to get fire and EMT certifications while in Utah and was going through the process of joining the Salt Lake City Fire Department. However, his wife finished school, and the couple moved to Santa Fe.
"I was like, 'OK, well I've got my fire, EMT certs, I got my degree in criminal justice, I'll just go with whoever tests first,' ” Joye said.
It just so happened, the police department was testing for new recruits about a week after Joye returned to the Land of Enchantment. The future chief joined the department in 2006 and never looked back.
About a year and a half into his time at the department, Joye was elevated to a field training officer. He said he had concerns, given how new he was, and let his superiors know it.
"I wore — and I still do — my areas of weakness. … I'll wear that on my sleeve. I like to ask questions; I like to find things out; I like when people tell me if I'm doing something wrong," Joye said.
The chief said a superior told him he had the right mindset to teach younger officers and threw him into the role.
"There were a lot of calls that I handled as [a field training officer] where I would tell my person … we're going to be learning this together, so let's see how this goes and do the best we can," Joye said.
That desire to learn extended to when Joye was given an opportunity to become a violent crimes detective. He was promoted to detective in 2011, starting in property crimes, but said he always wanted to go into violent crimes after his promotion.
Joye said he spoke with detectives in the violent crimes unit beforehand and expressed his desire to join them. However, he was also upfront about having a lot to learn and promised he would be bothering them with a lot of questions.
"Again, my biggest advantage was that I asked questions, and I asked for help," Joye said.
Joye's department
Joye's propensity to ask questions has led the command staff for the police department to become more open to officer input and ideas, his deputies said. Champlin specified communication as a key difference between Joye and previous administrations, which has helped foster positive change.
One such change came in the form of interviewing eligible lieutenants to see who would be promoted to captain.
"There is not a testing process for a captain or deputy chief; those are selections by the chief that are appointed. … [Previous chiefs] would never consult, for the most part, the rest of his command staff to get their input," Champlin said. "As soon as Joye took over, for the first time in probably — at least my tenure at the police department — we had interviews for captain."
Champlin said he had mentioned the idea to Joye, given the fact they had eight lieutenants who were eligible for promotion. He fully expected his boss to say no because it had not typically been done. However, Joye took the idea to the next level and held a full day of interviews to properly vet candidates. Afterward, Champlin said Joye, Valdez and he sat together and discussed whose elevations would be best for the department.
"Getting the involvement of his lower staff, you know, his subordinates — his number twos and his other staff — to get involved in the decisions is something that's very different from other administrations," Champlin said.
Another change during the Joye administration came in the form of the police department's new facial hair policy — a move which allowed officers to grow beards, which had previously been banned.
Joye said he asked officers during his time as interim chief for any ideas they had for the department. Some officers pointed to the no-beard policy, which spurred Joye, Valdez and Champlin to do research on what other law enforcement agencies across the country have done.
The move was met with great positivity.
"Some folks are like 'Hey, this is the greatest thing ever,' and all it was was saying, 'Hey, you don't have to shave.' … That's just a little concession that we had to do to help make someone's day better," Valdez said.
Another change during the new administration which did away with a longstanding department standard was modifying the common-day schedule — referring to a day when all four patrol squads across all three shifts work the same day.
Traditionally, Friday was the department's common day. However, Champlin had received an idea from Sgt. Charles Laramie to modify the common-day schedule since special operations personnel — like the SWAT team and crisis negotiators — train on Fridays, taking them out of circulation on the established common day.
At the end of the day, SWAT training was moved to Mondays and two common days were established — with one less squad on both days.
Champlin said Joye was hesitant about the change initially, but in the past, it was a move which would never have been humored by other administrations.
"It has been extremely effective, to the point that during those Mondays and Fridays — the complaints for staffing and the response time to calls for service — the stress that the overall training for special operations was putting on staffing as a whole has been greatly reduced," Champlin said.
Listening to others
Outside the police department, Joye's friend and American Ninja Warrior training partner Steven Cen characterized the police chief as a humble and low-key guy. He said Joye rarely talks about himself or his accolades and made similar remarks as Champlin and Valdez about his friend's capacity for taking in other's opinions and ideas.
"One of the really admirable things that he does on a consistent basis, you know — in his training and, as far as I can tell, with family and hobbies — is he takes the opinions and recommendations of the people around him, regardless of, kind of, where they might stand in the social hierarchy. … He's more than able and willing to kind of get the most out of everyone's strengths and kind of combine it," Cen said.
Joye and Cen, who is a resident physician at the University of New Mexico, first met in March 2022 while preparing for the 14th season of American Ninja Warrior. The pair were both invited to participate in this year's filming — comprising seasons 15 and 16 — and continued to train with one another in preparation for trips to Los Angeles.
Through his time training with Joye, Cen said the police chief is a natural at spotting people's individual strengths and is an eager learner.
"He's just like a sponge," Cen said. "He also helps to — [he's] a bit of a catalyst, right — he can help invigorate those of us [at the ninja gym], building up on our strengths, addressing our weaknesses."
Moving forward
When asked what he hopes to accomplish in the remainder of his tenure as police chief, Joye pointed to the age-old adage of hopefully leaving a place better than he found it.
However, he did point to specific things he hopes occur while he is still in the top job. One of them — curbing the department's vacancy problem — has seemingly come a long way. Joye said his department has 21 vacancies out of 169 sworn positions — and will be bringing on three lateral hires in mid-April.
Valdez said at this time last year the department had between 35 and 40 vacancies.
Joye said he would also like to expand the city's Alternative Response Unit and help navigate people who don't belong in the criminal justice system toward behavioral health resources.
"We've been learning so much about behavioral mental health and how it impacts the community. … Everybody knows someone, or has someone in their family, or a loved one, who is impacted by it directly or indirectly," Joye said.
He added, while law enforcement is, and should, play a smaller role in how Alternative Response Unit and further mental health resources are developed, he hopes the police department under his administration can help support such developments in any way it can.
Joye said he hasn't had much time for reflection on his first year — except for feelings of gratitude toward everyone who has helped him steer the ship.
"I just hope that the folks out — everyone out there realizes and knows that I'm trying the best I can to do the job well for them, but also that the people out on the street — the officers doing the job — I know them. I know them by name, and I know how hard they work to do a good job out there for the folks," Joye said.