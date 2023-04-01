When asked what the hardest day has been during his one year and change as Santa Fe's top officer, police Chief Paul Joye instinctually pointed to the death of Officer Robert Duran.

Even though the 43-year-old officer's tragic death a little more than a year ago while pursuing a suspect on Interstate 25 struck the Santa Fe Police Department while Joye was interim chief undergoing interviews for the permanent job, the incident — and Joye's handling of it — undoubtedly shaped the first full year of his tenure. 

"With Robert, and what happened … our civilian staff was just as devastated as everybody. They all knew him, they all cared for him. … It was terrible; it's still terrible — it's still hard to think about and talk about," Joye said. "But it reminded us, also, of what was important and that we needed each other."

New Mexican Reporter Phaedra Haywood contributed to this report.