Andrew Padilla never considered a career in law enforcement during his youth.
“I’d never really thought of it growing up,” said Padilla, who is preparing to retire this week after 21 and a half years at the Santa Fe Police Department — the last three and a half as chief. “There was military in my family, but no one had been in law enforcement.”
The Española native joined the local force after returning to Northern New Mexico from his service in the Marine Corps. “Some of the fellow Marines that I was in with in that squad were going into law enforcement,” the chief said in an interview last week.
His retirement comes Friday, on his 43rd birthday.
The following day, Deputy Chief Paul Joye will step into the role of interim chief until the city finds a permanent replacement for Padilla, Joye said.
City officials have declined to comment on the selection process for a permanent chief while Padilla remains in the position.
As he reflected on his career, Padilla described the experience as profound — one that has changed him.
He worked his way through the ranks, serving in numerous positions at the police department over the years, including special operations commander, field training officer and deputy chief administrator.
He was promoted to the department’s top job by Mayor Alan Webber in 2018, following a string of police chiefs who each had served between a year and three years. With his three and a half years as chief, Padilla holds the title of the city’s longest-serving chief in the last 18 years.
He said he hopes his story of climbing through the ranks to the agency’s top job will be an inspiration to future officers.
“I think that’s very promising just to motivate officers that they can do it, too, and don’t be afraid to change,” he said. “It’s just setting that example.”
Asked if there was anything he wished he had known when he started his career, Padilla said it would have been helpful to know just how demanding the job would be.
“You are that police officer 24/7, 365 days,” he said. “It’s not like you can turn it off at the end of the day when you’re off duty. You’re always aware of your surroundings; you’re always watching out.”
The job came with rewards.
Padilla spoke of one incident that stands out in his memory. He was an officer at the time and responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. When he and fellow officers entered the building, they encountered the woman’s attacker mid-assault. The man complied with commands to drop his weapon and was arrested, Padilla said, and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. She survived.
Later, Padilla would run into her.
“I was able to bump into her, I believe, about two years after the incident and was thankful that she was still alive,” he said.
His time as chief also came with challenges: an evidence room in disarray, which had impeded prosecution of some high-profile murder and rape cases; the coronavirus pandemic; heightened police scrutiny following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by an officer in Minneapolis in May 2020; local protests stemming from Floyd’s death and a wider national movement calling for racial justice; the destruction of the Plaza obelisk during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in October 2020; and increasing levels of violence in the city this year.
The police department, along with Padilla and Webber, drew criticism over an order by Capt. Matthew Champlin for officers on the Plaza to stand down on Indigenous Peoples Day after they became overwhelmed by protesters amid a skirmish. Shortly after the officers left, dozens of protesters toppled the 152-year-old obelisk in three sections, using ropes and chains.
The monument to Civil War Union soldiers, known as the Soldiers’ Monument, had been controversial for decades over an inscription dedicating it to those who had died battling “savage Indians.” The nation’s racial justice movement in 2020 prompted renewed calls for its removal.
Padilla and Webber both supported Champlin’s decision to order officers to leave the Plaza.
“It’s easy to point fingers and do that Monday morning quarterback,” Padilla said, “but we didn’t go in and deploy tear gas. We didn’t pepper spray a bunch of people, and the community will survive.”
He said he believes the increased scrutiny of law enforcement nationwide didn’t harm his relationship with the local community or that of his department.
While some officers felt a sense of shunning, “others felt they were very well supported,” Padilla said. “Even when I was out and about, people were very thankful.”
Padilla said he hopes part of his lasting legacy at the department will be his work toward improving community engagement. Under his leadership, the department continued the Coffee with a Cop program, in which residents are invited to chat with officers at a local coffee shop; the junior police academies for youth; and made frequent appearances on the Plaza.
“It’s been very important to me, just interacting with the community and letting them know this is what we do,” he said. “We’re definitely a caring department.”
One of the most important things he’s learned from working in law enforcement, Padilla said, is simply to “be kind.”
“[I’ve learned] just to slow things down because that person may be having the worst day of their life,” he said. “And just to show that empathy and truly listen and try to provide them with services … or direct them onto the right path.”
Three and a half years as chief wasn’t enough time for Padilla to make all the changes he had envisioned for the department, he said, adding he had implored the city to raise the pay for officers and detectives.
“We are the capital city, and I think these officers need to be recognized for that,” he said. “It’s getting very competitive in law enforcement all the way around, just to either recruit or retain officers.”
Padilla said his retirement will begin with “some much-needed time off.”
He will “get to spend some time with friends and family, go on a few vacations, do a little bit of traveling,” he said. “And then, eventually, I’ll get back to work sometime next year, doing something totally different.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.