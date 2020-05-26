The Santa Fe Police Department's bomb team responded to a report of a suspicious item Tuesday afternoon inside a mailbox in the Bellamah neighborhood near Siringo Road.
The item was determined not to be a threat, said police Lt. Brian Rodriguez.
Officers responded to the scene around 2 p.m., and the incident shut down neighborhood streets near the intersection of Practilliano Drive and Camino Chueco until around 6:15 p.m.
Neighborhood resident Maria Bautista said she was walking outside when an officer told her to move to the middle of the road, away from the sidewalks, and go inside her house.
Rodriguez said they believed police believed there may have been other affected mailboxes in the area, which is why they asked people to stay indoors.
The bomb team used an X-ray imaging system to take photos of the item to determine whether it was safe, Rodriguez said.
