Santa Fe police on Saturday released the identity of a man whose body was found decomposing in a bathtub inside a Cerrillos Road hotel room.
Virgil Tortalita, 50, of Kewa Pueblo had strangulation wounds around his neck and stab wounds to his neck, hip, abdomen and chest.
Police discovered the body Monday night at the GreenTree Inn. It was wrapped in bedsheets and had been decomposing for several days, according to court documents.
Police arrested Alvin Crespin, 45, and charged him with murder and three counts of tampering with evidence in connection with Tortalita's death.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.