Santa Fe police are still investigating a birthday celebration gone wrong early Sunday in the Paseo Feliz area, where five people were wounded with gunshots — likely fired by party attendees.

"We're looking for multiple people that discharged firearms that night," Lt. David Webb said in an interview Monday. "It doesn't appear that those people showed up out of nowhere and started shooting."

Webb added police are continuing to review interviews with partygoers in an effort to identify the shooting suspects. 

