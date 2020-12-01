The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking the community's help finding a man who fled police after an alleged domestic violence incident Monday.
According to a news release the department issued late Tuesday, Felipe Manzanares, 42, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (strangulation or suffocation), aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery against a household member.
According to the news release, the agency received a call about an argument Monday between a man and woman in the 3300 block of Rufina Street. Manzanares is suspected of being armed with a handgun during the argument, police said.
Manzanares is considered armed and dangerous, the news release said, and police advise anyone who knows his location not to approach him but to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.