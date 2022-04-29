A Santa Fe police "buy/bust" operation led to the arrest this week of two men accused of stealing original artwork by a New York Times bestselling children’s book author and illustrator who was visiting the city in early April.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez announced in a news release late Thursday officers had apprehended Ian Marlin, 32, and Scott Chambers, 39. The operation also recovered 19 of the 20 paintings stolen from a vehicle parked in a south-side neighborhood late April 2.
The artist, Gianna Marino, said she was "thrilled" by the recovery of the stolen paintings, which were used to illustrate her latest book, Waiting for Mama. The book features a penguin family and was newly released just days before the theft.
The paintings had just been returned to her from the publisher, Marino said in an interview Friday, adding, "I never thought I would ever see them again."
She lauded the police department's efforts.
A bag of tools also was stolen from her vehicle, but those have not been found, she said.
Marlin was charged with one count of receiving or transferring stolen property worth more than $20,000, one count of conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, one count of extortion, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of receiving stolen property worth over $5,000, and one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, Valdez said in the news release.
Chambers was charged with one count of receiving stolen property worth over $20,000 and one count of conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property.
Both men were still held in the Santa Fe County jail Friday, according to online jail logs.
According to the news release and a video of the sting posted on Facebook, Santa Fe police detectives, posing as the owner of the stolen paintings, began communicating with someone who claimed to be in possession of the art and demanded money to get them back. The detectives set up an operation to recover the paintings.
During the operation, Valdez said in the news release, two men later identified as Marlin and Chambers arrived at the meeting site. The detectives then announced their presence and took one of the men into custody immediately. The second man fled on a bicycle and was arrested a short distance away.
All but one of the stolen paintings, valued at around $30,000, were found in a bag the men were carrying, the news release said.
The bicycle Marlin had tried to use to flee had been stolen in an unrelated incident.
The bike's owner, Ray Valdez, said he hadn't even reported it stolen to police but had posted a message about the theft, which occurred Tuesday at the DeVargas Center, on social media. The post eventually reached a police officer who connected it to Marlin.
"The bike is intact," Valdez said. "… I'm hoping to get it back soon. I really love riding my bike."
Like Marino, he commended police on the successful operation.
"My crime helped solve that crime," he added.