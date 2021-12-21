Santa Fe police have arrested a suspect in an early December shooting near the 1200 block of Senda Del Valle.
Flavio Gonzales Jr., 19, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the Santa Fe Police Department.
Gonzales is accused of shooting a 42-year-old man who was hospitalized with injuries that weren't life threatening, police said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting has been asked to contact Detective Jill Feaster at jmfeaster@santafenm.gov or by calling 505-955-5281.
