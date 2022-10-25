Santa Fe police announced they arrested two Colorado fugitives Monday after Denver police informed the department it had tracked the suspects to the city with GPS data from their cellphones.

Adam "Lexi" Chandler and Tiffany Lee were found shortly before 5 p.m. at Motel 6 at 3007 Cerrillos Road after detectives found a car in the parking lot registered to Chandler.

Denver police have identified the fugitives as people of interest in a homicide case, Santa Fe police said in a news release Tuesday. The department added each suspect also had active, felony warrants from Colorado prior to their arrest.

