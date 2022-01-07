Santa Fe police responded to a burglary in progress just after 9 a.m. Friday at a home in the 700 block of Piñon Drive.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence, which was empty, Lt. David Webb said.
The incident prompted a SWAT team response.
Witnesses at a house next door said they saw officers behind their vehicles with guns drawn, speaking to the suspect through a bullhorn.
Police eventually were able to convince the suspect to come out and took him into custody. His identity has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
