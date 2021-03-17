Santa Fe police have arrested 31-year-old Randall Lopez in connection with a fatal shooting in January at the Las Palomas apartment complex in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood.
The Santa Fe Police Department, working with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Lopez around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Agua Fría Road, according to a news release from the police department.
Lopez faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
Around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 8, neighbors heard shots fired in the Las Palomas apartment complex at 2001 Hopewell St.
When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Frank Pete of Arizona had been shot and killed.
Police identified Lopez as the suspected shooter after two witnesses came forward and said they saw him leaving the apartment, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.
Although some witness statements said they saw two people leaving the building, police believe Lopez is the only person involved in the case, Joye said.
Lopez, of Santa Fe, has a criminal history dating back a decade with charges including shoplifting, larceny and aggravated battery, according to records from Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
This case remains under investigation.
Police ask that anyone with additional information call Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.
