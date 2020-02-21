A Santa Fe woman has been arrested and charged with robbery in connection to the Feb. 8 holdup at the Burrito Spot restaurant at Cordova and Cerrillos roads.
Marissa Montoya, 18, was arrested Wednesday, police said Friday in a news release.
Montoya was identified in surveillance footage of the incident by a former classmate, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.
She is accused of entering the restaurant with another woman, holding two employees at gunpoint and taking $670 from the restaurant’s cash registers.
A third woman is said to have been standing at the door, acting as a lookout.
According to the news release, the robbery is still under investigation and detectives are still seeking information about other suspects in the robbery.
