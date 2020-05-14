Santa Fe police announced Thursday the arrest of Joseph Jones, 26, on an open count of murder in the 2018 killing of Robert Romero in his backyard.
Police said they identified Jones as a suspect with the help of DNA testing and genetic analysis. Jones also faces charges of tampering with evidence and attempted burglary.
Romero, 52, was fatally shot in the backyard of his home on Las Casitas in central Santa Fe around 2 a.m. July 30, 2018. Reports said police believed Romero had gotten into an altercation with an unknown assailant who shot him and fled.
For more than a year after Romero’s death, police said they had no suspects or motives for the shooting, raising concern in the neighborhood about a killer who remained at large.
Romero’s family members, fearing for their safety, withheld their names from his published obituary.
Family could not be reached for comment Thursday on Jones’ arrest.
The father of two daughters and an avid mountain biker, Romero was the chief financial officer at Barker Realty in Santa Fe. He also was a former group controller in The New Mexican’s accounting department.
During a news conference Thursday, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said the police department turned to new DNA technology to identify a suspect. The agency reached out to Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, which used a DNA sample at the shooting scene to create a genetic genealogy analysis.
Data from the forensic DNA sample was compared to samples in public DNA databases, according to the company. The process combines DNA analysis with genealogical research.
The analysis led to three potential DNA matches, Joye said, which officers then narrowed down to Jones. There are no other suspects in the case, and police have identified no relationship between Romero and Jones, Joye said.
He also said police have not found the gun used in the killing.
The Romero case was the department’s first use of the genetic geneology technology, Joye said, adding the process cost about $7,400.
It also was the first time Parabon NanoLabs’ services have helped identify a homicide suspect in New Mexico, Capt. Anthony Tapia said.
The department reached out to Parabon NanoLabs at the beginning of the year and had a contract with the company by March, Tapia said.
Paula Armentrout, Parabon NanoLabs’ vice president, said the company provides a written description of what the suspect might look like, including eye color, hair color and skin color freckling and ancestry.
Jones previously was charged in a property crime case but had not been accused of a violent crime before his arrest in Romero’s death, police said.
According to court records, Jones was indicted in 2016 on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The case involved a stolen Apple computer and firearms.
Jones pleaded guilty and served 18 months of supervised probation, which ended July 26, 2018 — four days before he is accused of killing Romero.
I look at the picture of that mug shot and see a young man who is either innocent and saying "oh, sh*t" or guilty and saying "oh, Sh*t".
I wish these young men would think before they act.
Thank you SFPD!! This crime has been and will continue to be unsettling and tragic. I'm glad to know that the suspect has been identified and arrested. What he did is disgusting. Now we'll have to hope that he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Have to agree with Mark Ortiz. Now that the SFPD has doggedly pursued this case the real danger that justice will be denied comes as the case is being turned over to DA Serna's office.
well, we shall see in the long run if this holds water and if the techniques used are valid. The pd has a horrible record of evidence collection, preservation, and estruction.
Great work, SFPD! Thank you!
Wonderful work by our police department! I am so pleased to learn of the possibility of justice for the Romero family. Go going SFPD!
Kudos to the SFPD. Sadly it's in DA Marco Serna's hands and that has never ever been a good thing for victims and the citizens of the First Judicial District. And for all you voters out there, pretty please with sugar on top, DO NOT VOTE this guy to be our next U.S. Representative of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional Dist.
So the suspect is just named "Jones"... No first name? No other details about who this person is?
First reference says his name is Joseph Jones
