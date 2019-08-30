Santa Fe police began a roundup of known criminals with outstanding warrants Thursday and Friday in advance of community celebrations that got underway this weekend, arresting seven people suspected of an array of crimes including robbery, forgery, domestic abuse and motor vehicle theft.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in an email Friday that “Operation Clean Slate” is “a proactive operation to locate and apprehend individuals wanted for offenses involving crimes against persons and property crime.”
The department posted on its Facebook page the names of seven suspects swept up in the operation.
Valdez said the department wanted “to set the stage in advance of the Burning of Zozobra and Fiestas that we want everyone to be able to enjoy the festivities.
“We will remain on the lookout for individuals who currently have active arrest warrants and will effect arrests to deter criminal activity” through the end of next weekend’s Fiesta de Santa Fe, he added.
Around 1 p.m. Thursday, eight police units were dispatched on “special assignment” through the city, police dispatch logs show.
Police spokesman Greg Gurulé said in an email Friday that 28-year-old Erbey Aguirre was among those picked up in the operation.
“Mr. Aguirre has a bad habit of stealing vehicles,” Gurulé said.
Aguirre has pending cases for residential burglary and motor vehicle theft, both from May, according to court records.
However, the motor vehicle theft charge is listed as a first offense in which Aguirre’s mother called police after telling her son he could drive her Toyota Highlander, according to the criminal complaint in the case. His mother later told police that he had returned the car, but without its license plate, three days later.
Aguirre’s mother told police that her son “has a drug problem and needs help,” the complaint said. Police filed a complaint against Aguirre that accuses him of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Police reports show Aguirre was arrested Thursday at his home on North Platte Road on a bench warrant for failing to pay $300 in fines in a recent drug possession case.
Court records show a judge on Friday ordered Aguirre to pay $242 in order to be released from jail. If Aguirre did not pay, he was to be released Tuesday, the judge wrote.
Aguirre remained in custody Friday, inmate records show.
Police also arrested Jose Lovato, 31, who was accused of beating his estranged wife with a handgun and threatening to shoot her in late July. Police issued an arrest warrant for Lovato on July 24 on charges of aggravated assault and battery, false imprisonment, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal property damage.
At the time, Lovato had warned the woman that he might die in a shootout with officers, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Police did not detail the circumstances of Lovato’s arrest this week. Inmate records show he was booked into jail late Thursday. On Friday, prosecutors filed a motion to hold Lovato in custody pending trial, court records show.