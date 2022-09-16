The Santa Fe Police Department on Friday announced it has arrested Johnathan Romero, 20, of Algodones on suspicion of playing a role in a shooting early Sunday at a birthday party that left left five guests wounded.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Romero, and he was taken into custody by the department's SWAT team Friday morning at his home in Algodones, the agency said in a news release.

The SWAT team executed two search warrants stemming from the shooting investigation, the release said. One warrant was served at Romero’s home and another was served in the 4000 block of Paseo de Sol in Santa Fe.

