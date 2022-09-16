The Santa Fe Police Department on Friday announced it has arrested Johnathan Romero, 20, of Algodones on suspicion of playing a role in a shooting early Sunday at a birthday party that left left five guests wounded.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Romero, and he was taken into custody by the department's SWAT team Friday morning at his home in Algodones, the agency said in a news release.
The SWAT team executed two search warrants stemming from the shooting investigation, the release said. One warrant was served at Romero’s home and another was served in the 4000 block of Paseo de Sol in Santa Fe.
The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance with the warrant in Algodones.
Santa Fe police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Paseo Feliz just after midnight Sunday and found a shooting had erupted at a birthday celebration, according to the news release. Five people sustained injuries, including two adults and three teenagers.
Romero was accused of firing multiple shots into the crowd, the news release said. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail and is charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of child abuse and one count of negligent use of a weapon.
The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or might have information about it to contact Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5412.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.