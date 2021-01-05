Santa Fe Police arrested a transient man on suspicion of murder after discovering a body in a Cerrillos Road hotel room Monday night, according to a news release.
Alvin Crespin, 45, who police described as part of the transient community, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and three counts of tampering with evidence, according to the news release.
Officers arrived at the GreenTree Inn around 9:45 p.m. Monday and found a deceased man in one of the rooms with what Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Anthony Tapia described as "puncture wounds."
Tapia said the room was rented to Crespin through the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. Crespin was inside the room when police arrived, Tapia said.
Tapia said police are in the process of identifying the victim and continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.
This is developing story and will be updated.
