Police arrested a Santa Fe man near downtown Monday afternoon after executing an arrest warrant during a traffic stop.
The Santa Fe Police Department SWAT team later executed a search warrant at Michael Mena's home in the 600 block of Cerrillos Road.
According to online court records, Mena has been charged with battery on a household member, as well as being a felon in the possession of a handgun, after an alleged domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said in a telephone interview the arrest warrant was served about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
No one was injured at either scene.
