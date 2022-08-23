BrandonBroderick.png

Brandon Broderick

Santa Fe police officers searching early Friday morning for a man accused of threatening DoubleTree Hotel workers with a knife found the suspect hours later at a hotel farther down Cerrillos Road, where he also raised concerns.

Brandon Broderick, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing his identity, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Ernesto Lopez, a DoubleTree employee, told police he found Broderick passed out in an elevator around 1:30 a.m. Friday. When Lopez asked Broderick if he was a guest or if he needed medical assistance, Broderick pulled out a pocket knife, according to the complaint.

