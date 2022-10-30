breaking Santa Fe police arrest 2 suspects in Saturday homicide By Nicholas Gilmore ngilmore@sfnewmexican.com Nicholas Gilmore Author email Oct 30, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Isaac Apodaca Kiara McCulley Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe police arrested two suspects Saturday night for a homicide that police responded to Saturday afternoon on Jaguar Drive, according to a Sunday press release.Police arrested Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, and charged each with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Grace Jennings, 21, the release states.The investigation is active and ongoing. Police responded to the homicide Saturday at 1:44 p.m. at the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive and found a dead woman at the scene.The incident is the sixth homicide in Santa Fe this year. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe police arrest pair wanted in Denver homicideFormer spokesman who accused Lujan Grisham of abuse breaks silenceSanta Fe Bar & Grill sells to Dr. Field Goods ownerSheriff: Taos teen charged with providing alcohol at party attended by those in fatal crashNew poll shows Ronchetti with slim lead over Gov. Lujan GrishamLos Alamos Middle School cancels football game after players make racist chantsTaos High School principal: One student dead, six injured in car crashPojoaque police seize fentanyl, other drugs in traffic stopOfficials identify 15-year-old girl killed in Taos crashNetworks rebuff Ronchetti's demands to pull attack ad on abortion Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Phill Casaus On the eastern plains, settled law roils with new legislation Understanding Disability Pregnant women at risk of passing genetic disorder face fewer options Building Santa Fe Midtown, again: The saga continues, but moves along Ringside Seat Politician reworks his own name during ferocious campaign