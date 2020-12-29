The New Mexican
Santa Fe police on Tuesday arrested a man on Rufina Street who was wanted on a warrant accusing him of a violent attack in late November.
Felipe Manzanares, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery of a household member and a second aggravated battery charge tied to suffocation or strangulation, police said in a news release.
Santa Fe police detectives and the department’s special operations team took him into custody at a home in the 3300 block of Rufina Street during an operation that briefly closed down Rufina at Richards Avenue.
The arrest warrant stemmed from a Nov. 30 domestic violence incident at the same location after initial calls to the police reported a fight between a woman and a man armed with a handgun.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said Manzanares will be booked at the Santa Fe County jail.
“Essentially, our detectives, we’ve been looking for this guy since the initial date of incident,” Tapia said.
Manzanares complied peacefully with officers urging him to come out of the apartment, Tapia said.
My guess is this gentleman had his own devils from his own life but never had to deal with someone more powerful than him and suddenly he got cold feet with the macho act when the cops showed up and the SHTF. Good reason to call in the cops and put the hammer down on this sort of domestic abuse. I hope this situation can be resolved constructively for all concerned.
