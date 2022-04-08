The Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil and Water Conversation District is looking for volunteers to serve on its board of supervisors. Two elected and two appointed positions are open.

Elected members must be landowners residing within the district outside the incorporated cities of Santa Fe, Los Alamos or Española, and be willing to serve the remainder of a four-year term.

Appointed members serve one-year terms and don't require residence or land ownership. For the job description and details, visit sites.google.com/site/santafepojoaqueswcd.

Applicants may send a letter of interest, including name, home address and contact information to the district at sfpswcd@gmail.com or 4001 Office Court, Suite 1001, Santa Fe, NM, 87507.

