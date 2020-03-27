Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse will stream a reading and conversation with four Santa Fe poets laureate to kick off April’s National Poetry Month.
Poets Laureate Celebrate National Poetry Month! will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The current poet laureate, Elizabeth Jacobson, will be joined remotely by Arthur Sze, who was named Santa Fe’s first poet laureate in 2006, as well as Valerie Martínez (2008–10) and Jon Davis (2012–14). Each poet will read from home.
“Having poetry available and broadcasted with easy access for everyone, as we are all isolating in our homes, is not only comforting but beautifully reliable,” Jacobson said. “It is terrific that Collected Works Bookstore is devoted to keeping our community connected for National Poetry Month.”
There is no cost to stream the event at collectedworksbookstore.com.
Jacobson’s most recent book, Not into the Blossoms and Not into the Air, was published in 2019, as was Davis’ An Amiable Reception for the Acrobat. Sze won the 2019 National Book Award for Sight Lines, his 10th book of poetry.
Martínez grew up in the City Different and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1979. Her most recent books are And They Called It Horizon, Santa Fe Poems and Each and Her, both published in 2010.
