Acclaimed poet and Santa Fe resident dg nanouk okpik has been named one of eight winners of the Windham-Campbell Prize, which celebrates literary legends and emerging talent in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and drama.

The prize, announced Tuesday, comes with an award of $175,000 intended to enable each of the writers to continue their work free of commercial pressure.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, okpik is a Lannan Foundation Fellow at the Institute of American Indian Arts. She could not be reached for comment.