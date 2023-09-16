Picuris Pueblo's Richard Mermejo sings and beats a drum as Dominic Garcia, 10, front right, Travis Walker III, 9, front left, Victoria Funmaker, 9, back right, and Alexis Vigil, 10, perform a Basket Dance on Friday at Academy for Technology and the Classics.
Victoria Funmaker, 9, of Picuris Pueblo takes a picture of a pueblo model that history teacher Joaquin Martinez’s students built Friday at Academy for Technology and the Classics. The school hosted tribal elders and dancers from Picuris Pueblo for stories and dancing.
This year's Indigenous Peoples Day will feature the first powwow held on the Santa Fe Plaza.
The Santa Fe Indigenous Center chose to organize the Honoring Native Nations Powwow on Oct. 9 after the City Council passed an ordinance in October allowing the nonprofit to organize vendors on the Plaza for Indigenous Peoples Day.
The ordinance, sponsored by councilors Renee Villarreal and Chris Rivera, also added Pride and Juneteenth events to a list of annual markets and festivals allowed to set up on the Plaza.
“We felt that we needed something more than just vendor booths, so we came up with the idea for … a powwow,” Santa Fe Indigenous Center Director Caren Gala said. “If we have the Santa Fe Plaza, we’re going to do it loud and proud.”
Powwows — a tradition that started among Plains tribes and has spread across North America — are intertribal gatherings with dancing, music and general celebration, Santa Fe Indigenous Center board chair Karen Buller said.
While many powwows have dance contests with cash prizes, the upcoming event will be “more like a family powwow, of just getting together, dancing and enjoying each other’s company,” she said.
Buller, who is Comanche, grew up with powwows.
“It’s like breathing to me,” she said. “But I know for a lot of folks in Santa Fe, it’ll be their very first time ever seeing a powwow.”
Everyone, Native and non-Native, is welcome to come and participate. Just listen to the master of ceremonies, Buller said. Some dances will be for everyone while some will be for specific groups, such as Native women’s traditional dancers or veterans. The master of ceremonies, James Edwards, will announce who should dance at certain times.
The powwow will also feature a Parade of Nations, which Native people can join to display their regalia and tribal flags.
“We want people to know there’s lots of us here,” Buller said. “A lot of times our city leaders and businesses think that the only Indians in the world are the Pueblos that surround us.
“We happily serve them, but there's a lot more Indians than that that live in Santa Fe,” she said. “There [are] over 11,000 Indians living in Santa Fe, and they're from New York and Alaska, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Montana, Florida. They're from all over.”
Gala, whose tribal affiliation is from Nambé, Laguna and Taos pueblos, said there are people from over 200 tribes living in New Mexico.
“Having the powwow on the Plaza is a great way for us to celebrate the spirit of the Indigenous people of New Mexico and also just to show that we’re still here,” said Jhane Myers, who lives in Santa Fe and will be the head woman dancer at the powwow.
“I love to powwow," said Myers, who is Comanche. "I come from powwow family; I’ve been a powwow dancer all my life. I’ve never danced on the Plaza, though, so that will be a first. ... I think it'll be really amazing."