This year's Indigenous Peoples Day will feature the first powwow held on the Santa Fe Plaza.

The Santa Fe Indigenous Center chose to organize the Honoring Native Nations Powwow on Oct. 9 after the City Council passed an ordinance in October allowing the nonprofit to organize vendors on the Plaza for Indigenous Peoples Day.

The ordinance, sponsored by councilors Renee Villarreal and Chris Rivera, also added Pride and Juneteenth events to a list of annual markets and festivals allowed to set up on the Plaza.

