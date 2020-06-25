A wall of poetry now separates Santa Fe Plaza visitors from the base of its centerpiece, an obelisk dedicated to Union soldiers and other members of the military.
The 8-foot-high plywood structure, erected late Wednesday on all four sides of the monument, was painted with primer Thursday and pasted with children's words as the first step in a community art installation. The project is called Culture Connects: Behind the Masks — Uncovering the Values We Carry Forward.
The city of Santa Fe started the project amid ongoing controversy surrounding the obelisk.
Mayor Alan Webber's plan to have the monument removed last week prior to a protest by Indigenous organizations fell through. A crew contracted by the state to dismantle the concrete structure was unable to complete the work. The mayor faced backlash from members of the community.
Santa Fe resident Robert Duran is seeking a restraining order against the mayor, alleging the attempt to remove the obelisk and the successful removal of a Don Diego de Vargas statue from Cathedral Park violated city ordinances and state laws, as well as caused emotional damage to the community.
The state District Court complaint, filed Wednesday, asks a judge to order Webber to halt his actions and contribute $10 million to a public art trust, among other requests.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said Webber acted in accordance with emergency procedures.
Duran declined to comment.
The state crew left some damage to the obelisk, and vandals struck Monday. They spray-painted graffiti and chipped parts of a plaque that lies at the center of the controversy because it dedicates the monument to "heroes" who fought "savage Indians."
City officials said they hope the temporary plywood barrier will not only protect the obelisk but serve as a platform for community members to share healing words and images that will help start a conversation about reconciliation.
"After so many years of hurting each other, it's time to have a good conversation about where this obelisk fits in our history," said city Parks and Recreation Director John Muñoz.
Pauline Kamiyama, the city's director of Arts and Culture, said she believes art can start that conversation.
"It's about changing the narrative," she said. "Public art is a bridge."
She wants youth, in particular, to contribute their art and poetry, Kamiyama said, because "they're the ones who are learning from this moment of change and exploration and shaping the future."
Equipped with paint rollers and wheat paste Thursday, a group that included public officials initiated the Plaza art project by pasting poems written by Santa Fe youth. The poems were posted in English and Spanish.
Kamiyama and her colleagues will host an open art session from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Plaza for anyone who wants to contribute to the installation.
She hopes the invitation to display art will dissuade vandals.
"I know it's idealistic, but I'm OK with that," Kamiyama said.
