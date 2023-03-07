Got business with the city? Offices open Monday in Railyard’s Market Station

An employee with the city's Children and Youth Commission works in 2013 in the city's Market Station building in the Railyard. The city now plans to sell its portion of the building for $6 million.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The city of Santa Fe plans to sell its portion of the Market Station building in the Railyard for more than $6 million to Tim Thompson’s State Properties of New Mexico LLC, a company that owns the rest of the building.

An ordinance scheduled to be introduced at the City Council meeting Wednesday indicates the proposed deal could be approved by the council in late April.

Under the ordinance, the city would sell the property for the appraised value plus an additional 1.5%, which totals $6.09 million.