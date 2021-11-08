Janie Miller, an avid Santa Fe-area tennis player, said she spent part of a recent weekend driving to local parks with a friend so they could inspect city-maintained tennis courts.
What she found concerned her.
Miller said a little over half of the 19 public tennis courts spread across five different parks in the city are currently unplayable or in need of serious repair. The problems included worn down or cracked surfacing.
"The tennis courts I used to play on, Larragoite courts, I wouldn't even consider playing on those in the last five years," she said. "It's a problem."
It's an issue acting city Parks Division Director Melissa McDonald said she's well aware of and attempting to address.
McDonald said the city plans to completely rebuild eight courts spread across Herb Martinez, Larragoite and Atalaya parks and resurface the remaining courts at Salvador Perez and Ron Shirley/Alto Park starting in spring.
The plan, McDonald added, is to have all the courts redone in six months at a cost of about $1.6 million, with those at Herb Martinez Park identified as the top priority.
"We 100 percent agree with the community that this needs to be a priority moving forward," she said. "Those courts are not in good shape."
McDonald said the city is hoping to combine some impact fees with state dollars to fund the repairs.
McDonald said the courts at Herb Martinez, Atalaya and Larragoite are composed of weak asphalt, which is inferior to concrete courts. That leads to a shorter shelf life. But the city hopes to replace those courts with concrete meant to last 20 to 30 years.
"[Martinez Park] court is in the worst shape," McDonald said. "There are four courts there and if they are rehabbed, that would take a huge amount of pressure off of Alto and Salvador Perez [parks]."
Santa Fe resident Jim Hille, a frequent tennis player and golfer who also volunteers as the fundraising chairman of the Santa Fe Pickleball Club, said it's not just the surface of the courts tennis players care about.
"What someone who just wants to enjoy the learning of the game expects of a tennis court is different from someone who plays the game passionately," Hille said. "The people who play it passionately, they have expectations that are few steps higher."
For serious Santa Fe tennis players, anything from a crack in the surface to a slight sag in netting to a lack of wind guards can affect a player's performance and enjoyment.
But Hille added the possibility of having a group of refreshed and solid courts is a boon for players, in part because the current state of facilities leaves only a few usable venues and creates a wait.
"You don't drive around to two court complexes with the hopes of trying to find one open," Hille said. "Before you know, you run out of time. When there are groups of courts of four or five together, that is usually where you will find the more serious players."
McDonald said the issues with the local tennis courts were spotlighted after the city's decision to remove the two tennis courts at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex in favor of six pickleball courts — including new surfaces, wind screens and nets.
Some complained the move carved into available space for tennis.
"When we have courts that are not in great shape, but then there are demand from various groups, it becomes that issue and pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports is the issue right now," McDonald said.
Pickleball is played on a surface about half the size of a tennis court with a large oversized paddle and a Wiffle Ball. It has become increasingly popular in Santa Fe, with the local club currently boasting more than 400 members.
Fort Marcy became pickleball's de facto home, leading to negotiations with the city to paint lines on the existing tennis courts. Later came a formal request to permanently convert the tennis courts into a pickleball venue.
Jeff Holbrook, president of the Santa Fe Pickleball Club, said the group never wanted to interfere with tennis players at Fort Marcy, but its membership identified the park as the No. 1 target for the club.
He said the condition of some of the other courts the club looked at would have doubled the cost to install.
McDonald said she has spoken with members of the tennis community to inform them tennis courts are the next priority for the department.
"I think we can agree that this is going to be a good thing for everyone in the community who wants to have good courts of all kinds," she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.