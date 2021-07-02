A fading piece of Santa Fe history is scheduled for a face-lift.
The Santa Fe City Council recently approved a measure to pump $1 million into rehabilitating the 112-year-old Santa Fe Depot in the Railyard.
The plan is to first overhaul the crumbling exterior of the historic building, with hopes that additional funds will become available to address the equally deteriorating interior.
Funding for the first stage of the project comes from a 2018 gross receipts tax bond for infrastructure maintenance.
"It's a really exciting project," said Sam Burnett, interim director of the city's Facilities Division. "It's a contributing historic structure in Santa Fe. I am real jazzed to be a part of the process and really excited to get the work done."
The city has had its eyes on rehab work at the building for more than a decade, Burnett said.
According to a city memo, city staff began to notice the building was falling apart in 2009 and hired local architect Mac Watson to conduct an assessment. His report included a preservation plan, but the city was unable to fund the recommended renovations.
Burnett, who joined the city eight years later, said he's not sure why the money was unavailable — the recession likely played a role — but the building has since fallen into further disrepair.
Because the depot is a contributing historic structure — one that adds to the character or aesthetics of a historic district — the city is required to conduct upkeep and prevent the building from falling into disarray.
That hasn't been the case.
Leaks now plague the roof of the building; its support beams, parapets, trusses and roof decking are all but rotting and falling apart; and the pebble-dash stucco is deteriorating. Brick behind the exterior stucco also is degrading, and the drainage systems and wood ceiling are rotting.
The problems are so pronounced the city had to install temporary shoring on the building to prevent any of its exposed wooden framing from collapsing. A city memo said the building now poses a public safety risk.
In 2018, the architecture firm Barbara Felix Architecture and Design was brought in for another assessment. The state's Historic Preservation Division also was looped into the project, providing a grant of about $20,000 to broaden the scope of the project to include the interior.
"Generally, we are trying to keep as much of the building as possible," said Becca Snyder, a project architect at Barbara Felix Architecture. "We are trying to hold onto as much of the existing material as we can. What we have to replace, we will replace in kind, but we are trying to keep as much of the historic building as possible."
Snyder said the building's windows will be rehabbed, not replaced, but there are plans to re-create the depot's historic doors.
The project will restore the exterior color of the building to its original white, albeit with black trimmings, Burnett said.
"People might be a little surprised by it, but I think it will look really good," he said.
Snyder said she doesn't expect to encounter any difficulties finding proper materials for the historic preservation work, and Burnett agreed.
Burnett hopes to squeeze the additional funds for interior renovation, which might be in the ballpark of $650,000, out of the city budget. He said the cost is affected by the volatility of the construction market.
The exterior renovation is "shovel ready," but Burnett said a completion schedule is contingent on responses to the bid process. He said it will take a bit of "internal coordination" to find the additional funds.
The Guadalupe Street building was constructed in 1909 and until 2014 served as the northern terminus, offices and gift shop of the Santa Fe Southern Railway.
The New Mexico Rail Runner began servicing the stop in 2008, and other tourist buses also use the station as a boarding location.
The city's tourism department is now a tenant in the building, and Burnett expects the agency to remain there after the project is completed.
"Tourism is a great fit in that location," Burnett said. "In a perfect world, I think we would continue to see it become a nice little hub in the downtown area. I'm really excited for the project and I hope everyone in the community is as well."
