The Santa Fe Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to forward its recommendations on cannabis to the City Council.
The city’s proposed regulations are largely in line with what Santa Fe County approved in July.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act earlier this year, legalizing recreational cannabis production, sales and use for people over 21.
New Mexico has begun processing applications for producers, but Santa Fe doesn’t expect to have its rules in place before Oct. 1. Recreational cannabis sales will start April 1.
The Planning Commission’s Policy Subcommittee drafted the recommendations, which would allow cannabis retailers to set up shop where other retail is allowed.
Cannabis manufacturers that use volatile solvents would be restricted to industrial districts.
Any manufacturer that poses a “lower risk” to public safety would be allowed in zones that allow laboratory, light manufacturing and assembly uses.
Indoor production is recommended for industrial zones, while indoor or outdoor grow sites with a special use permit would be allowed in commercial and business/industrial park zones.
Other recommendations include:
A 7 a.m. to midnight operating time for commercial cannabis retail.
- A 300-foot buffer between cannabis businesses and schools and day cares. The recommendations do not include a minimum distance between a cannabis shop and a religious institution or residential area.
- Cannabis businesses licensed for multiple uses would have to reside in a zone where all uses are permitted.
- A distance of at least 400 feet between cannabis retailers.
Commissioners did make a small alteration to the proposal, changing how distances between cannabis businesses would be measured.
Instead of using property lines as the baseline, the front door of a business would be the starting point.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.