The city of Santa Fe Planning Commission has voted to rescind an earlier decision to reject a housing project at Santa Fe Place mall.
The Planning Commission last month denied Santa Fe Mall Property LLC’s plans to build a 141-unit complex dubbed Escarpa Apartments after concerns were raised over designated parking spots and sidewalk space along the side of the building.
In a meeting last week, Commissioner Janet Clow brought forward the motion to rescind, noting the commission could have approved the design with conditions rather than rejecting the plan outright.
Clow called the project “ideal” due to the lack of public pushback against the project. Ultimately, the motion unanimously passed, with two commissioners opting to abstain because they were not at the previous meeting.
Clow said last week that the project designers have agreed to address the commission’s concerns over parking and sidewalk space. The project will return to the Planning Commission on April 15.
“Even if they weren’t willing to do that, it was more prudent as a planning commission to approve it,” Clow said. “There is no reason for us to deny it. If you want to build, you can build, but you have to do it with the conditions.”
