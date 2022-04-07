The Santa Fe Planning Commission again postponed a decision on a contentious proposal to convert 22 acres of Santa Fe County-owned open space on the city's southwest side into a housing development.
Commissioner Pilar Faulkner had requested a delay on the South Meadows Road project until the commission could get more data on the city's shortage of affordable housing and consider stronger conditions of approval for the project that align more closely with the original intent of the open space, which had been planned as a large public park.
"I just think there is more that we can do," Faulkner said.
She argued the commission's decision on the development could set a precedent affecting other city parks.
Commissioners voted unanimously to postpone the project.
Homewise, a local nonprofit that provides aid for homebuyers and develops housing for low-income residents at below-market rates, wants to amend the plan for the lot on South Meadows Road from a public park to a 160-unit housing development with a smaller, 6-acre park. Homewise also has requested a zoning change to allow for greater housing density than the current allowance at the site — a single unit per acre.
The proposal has faced pushback from some neighbors, who argue the land is a vital open space for a park-starved part of town.
Homewise, in response, has argued the open space is not used by a substantial number of neighbors and has reiterated the city suffers a shortage of affordable housing.
Santa Fe County bought the lot with bond money in 2001 with the intention of creating a park. Though the park never materialized, area neighbors say the land has served as an open space for walks and recreation for almost 20 years.
The land was offered to the city when it annexed the neighborhood in 2014, but the city turned down the parkland. The county paid off the bond in 2018, maintaining the action freed the county to sell the land.
Planning commissioners acknowledged the contentious nature of the proposal Thursday.
"I can't imagine if someone wanted to come up Canyon Road and turn Patrick Smith Park into a housing villa," Commissioner Dan Pava said. "And yet we look at that differently for whatever reason because of demographic changes."
The Planning Commission has delayed discussion and a decision on the project several times. It was expected to consider the matter Feb. 3 but postponed it until March 3, when it held a marathon session of public comment.
Commissioners delayed their own discussion on the project until March 17, but a meeting that day was canceled.
Commission Vice Chairwoman Janet Clow said she was in favor of postponing the project but noted each delay means rising costs for developers, and there are no plans to convert the space into a proper park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.