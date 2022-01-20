Santa Fe’s Planning Commission gave its blessing for another major apartment complex at Thursday’s meeting.
The commission approved development plans for the 332-unit Las Soleras Village development, which would take up 17.8 acres of an undeveloped 26-acre site on Las Soleras Drive. If later approved by the City Council, the development would rise behind and across from Promenade Boulevard and adjacent to McDonald’s and the State Employees Credit Union on Cerrillos Road.
The site would include 15 three-story buildings with 150 one-bedroom apartments, 150 two-bedroom apartments and 32 two- and three-bedroom townhomes with attached garages, according to development plans.
The development was proposed by Florida-based DeBartolo Development, owned by former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.
Rich Hartline, vice president of development for DeBartolo Development, told the commission the apartments would be a boon to nearby businesses such as Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
“We are really excited about being literally in the shadow of the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center and being located where we are at, near the community college,” Hartline said.
The project is DeBartolo Development’s first in New Mexico, Hartline said.
The development was approved without any comment from the public, but commission members did raise concerns before voting.
Two questioned the applicants on the affordability of the project and why the applicants opted to pay the city’s fee in lieu of providing 15 percent of the units as affordable housing.
“We, here on the commission, are very concerned about affordable housing and housing variety and density and the missing middle housing,” Commissioner Dan Pava said. “It’s an issue here in Santa Fe.”
Hartline said while he couldn’t quote any rental prices, he could say the economics and “financeability” of the development made the fee-in-lieu a better option for DeBartolo.
“We have no problem with creating affordable housing,” Hartline said. “But in going through and using our consultant and analysts, we decided to go the fee route.”
Traffic concerns were also raised. A traffic impact report provided to commissioners issued failing grades for two Cerrillos Road intersections linked to the development.
Mike Gomez with Santa Fe Engineering said the intersections failed based on old modeling from the city that doesn’t account for any right-on-red turns at the intersections. Once those turns are accounted for, Gomez said, the intersections pass.
Gomez said he has been in contact with the city’s contracted traffic engineer to update the documents.
Commissioner Dominic Sategna warned the developers about veering too far from the “Santa Fe style.” The project includes green accents made out of wood, while the remainder of the building is stucco.
“This building is definitely giving me a Capitol Flats vibe,” Sategna said. “In the city of Santa Fe, there have been plenty of objections to tall buildings and not necessarily following the Santa Fe style.”
Capitol Flats apartments opened in 2020. City residents had raised concerns about the development’s metal sheeting, height and location.
City senior planner Lee Logston said while the development aligns with city code, staff members have communicated similar concerns to DeBartolo Development.
Hartline said DeBartolo is not trying to bring a “Southern California chic” to Santa Fe and the final product will mesh with other Santa Fe developments.
“We can’t show it in this presentation, but as we start to apply all the wallpaper and textile and art and everything else we bring into it, it’s not meant to create a new Santa Fe; it’s meant to honor what you guys put forth.”
I happened to be out in this area yesterday on my bicycle. I found myself noticing (once again) how almost entirely useless the big yellow "Public Meeting" notification boards are for this and other projects in the area. It is too bad I did not take pictures which, in an ideal world, I could post here with my comments. Apparently, the developers post these signs, usually complying with the letter of the law, but rarely complying with the spirit of the law. I have written about this problem before in this newspaper.
Yesterday, for instance, near Presbyterian, I saw a sign facing Beckner Road, but it was perhaps 75 to 100 feet from the road, down in a kind of valley making it impossible (or almost impossible) to see or read from the road. I could only see it because I was at the very edge of the road (or maybe on the sidewalk) and have learned to pay attention to such things. The important information on these signs is written out by hand using a black marker. The lettering may only be an inch or two tall. Even under the best of circumstances, the writing can be hard to read, and may include a number of abbreviations or acronyms that will be meaningless to most lay people. Over time, this writing fades to a pale gray in the sun and weather.
I saw another sign, this one on Gov. Miles Road, perhaps for a different project, that had been severely damaged, with one-quarter of the sign entirely missing. Apparently, nobody at the City bothers to check on these signs to see how visible or legible they are. Nobody checks to make sure they are removed after the meeting date(s). These signs as currently used are a big waste of plastic in my opinion. The City desperately needs to update its Public Meeting notification law.
