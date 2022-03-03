Public comments on a plan to convert 22 acres of open space along South Meadows Road into 161 units of housing and a 6-acre park stretched long into Thursday evening’s city Planning Commission meeting.
The nonprofit affordable housing developer Homewise asked the commission to rezone the property to R-6 and R-21 zoning, which would allow for six homes per acre and 21 homes per acre. The 22.2-acre space is zoned as a park in the city’s general plan.
The project received notable support from advocates for affordable housing, while some residents argued the project goes against the intended purpose of the space, which is to provide a park.
Miles Conway, executive director of the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association, urged the commission during the public comment period to support the project to help alleviate the city’s affordable housing crisis.
“I pray that this body in general can begin to employ the enthusiasm and the work that it takes to get to yes,” he said. “Because we are very diligent and in depth in the labor it takes to get to no. We have a housing crisis that is squeezing the literal life and wires out of our city. This moment calls on us to be nimble and flexible and respond to the moment and be very bold.”
Homewise, which originally pitched a plan that included a school and fewer homes, faced heavy pushback from residents during a series of early neighborhood notification meetings in recent months, prompting the developer to increase the park space from 2 acres to about
6.7 acres, including a future acequia trail.
Homewise has said it is committed to make 50 percent of the project affordable housing, with a three-bedroom home priced at less than $200,000.
“An entry-level teacher making $40,000 a year will be able to afford a home,” Homewise CEO Michael Loftin said during the meeting. “A cafeteria [worker] at St. Vincent’s hospital will be able to afford a home here. It’s really important that we serve the entire workforce and have a range of houses that benefit the diversity of our workforce.”
Rachel Thompson, who has written letters to The Santa Fe New Mexican expressing her issue with the project and spoke in a video presented at the meeting, said she didn’t believe the location was right for any level of housing, describing it as a short-term solution compared with the long-term loss of open space.
“It is time to look long term at the needs of the community, rather than short term,” she said.
The 22.2-acre site has been used as an open space, and one of the only park-like locations for the neighborhoods west of South Meadows since Santa Fe County bought the land with bond funds in 2001 with plans to build a park. The park never materialized.
The city annexed the neighborhood in 2014 but declined to take ownership of the open space. The county paid off the bond in 2018.
Homewise has a contract with the county to buy the land for $1.7 million, with the condition the Santa Fe City Council must approve the applicants’ development plan.
Tiempos Lindos Homeowners Association President Marlow Morrison, who touted in a video using the space as an outdoor classroom for “nature play” for educational purposes, said nothing should be built on the property.
“The real impact of this development is the loss of 22 acres of open space that was planned and designed as a community park by the community, and it already has significant financial and time investments.”
If it was supposed to be a park let it be a park, come on city councilors do your job.
