The Santa Fe Planning Commission on Thursday denied a proposal to redevelop a portion of the Santa Fe Place property with a new apartment complex due to concerns over sidewalk accessibility and parking plans.
The proposed project, a 141-unit complex dubbed Escarpa Apartments, would have comprised roughly 3.25 acres on the southeastern corner of the 63-acre mall property just off Wagon Road.
“I just think it's bad urban planning,” commission Vice Chairman Mark Hogan said. “I feel like we should stick to our guns and ask for a sidewalk and work it out.”
The Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization had requested the owner of the property, Santa Fe Mall Property LLC, add more sidewalk space to the proposal to increase walkability for the development.
The commission asked about the potential for an additional sidewalk along Ring Road, behind the development and adjacent to the Arroyo Chamiso Trail, but Jennifer Jenkins of JenkinsGavins Inc., a land-use project management firm working on the proposal, said the recommendation may not be feasible because of the road's width.
“Anything can be engineered, I think we all know that, but we are dealing with some pretty significant restraints,” Jenkins said.
The city's development review team had recommended all parking for the Escarpa development be next to the complex and marked for residents.
The owner proposed including 184 parking spaces, 40 of which would be shared with the Santa Fe Place mall and the others designated for residents.
A design showed shared parking spaces randomly mixed in with mall spaces, which city Planning Division staff found to be unreasonable, said Dan Esquibel, senior land use planner.
Esquibel also said the Escarpa development would reduce parking for mall shoppers.
“It’s more than just a long walk if you have to park on either side of the mall,” he said.
Jenkins countered that the mall has a lot of unused parking space and said she didn’t foresee parking becoming an issue for residents without a designated spot.
Esquibel agreed the mall lot is currently underused, but he said businesses are scheduled to move into spaces near the property, which might cause parking constriction.
“Right now, if it was to be built, yeah, I would say there is plenty of parking," he said of the complex, "but when this is fully realized, that is not going to be the case. If you don’t have that designated parking space, you are going to be parking where you can find it, and that distance is vast.”
Plans call for an “L-shaped,” four-story edifice featuring 38 studio units at 504 square feet; 75 one-bedroom units at 672 square feet; and 28 two-bedroom units at 948 square feet.
In lieu of providing any affordable housing units, the developer had agreed to pay a $157,341 fee to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Jenkins said the project is in line with a local and nationwide discussion on how to reuse or alter sprawling mall properties.
In 2016, she said, the city’s Long Range Planning Division reached out to discuss a planning effort that incorporated mixed-use and housing elements at various city malls, including Santa Fe Place. At the time, however, the owner was more focused on adding new business tenants.
The complex would have risen adjacent to the 240-unit Turquesa Apartments under construction behind Santa Fe Place, across Wagon Road.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.