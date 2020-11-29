All terms have expired on the Santa Fe Planning Commission and the Santa Fe Board of Adjustment, and the city continues to seek applications to fill potential vacancies on both boards.
Mayor Alan Webber appoints all members with City Council confirmation, but it is unknown how many members will be reappointed, said Noah Berke, planner manager in the city Land Use Department.
There are at least two vacancies for Planning Commission seats, in districts 2 and 4, and one vacancy on the Board of Adjustment, Berke said.
The Planning Commission reviews and approves proposals for new development projects in the city of Santa Fe. The Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of every month.
The Board of Adjustment reviews and decides appeals of final actions of the Land Use director and requests for special use permits and variances associated with single-family residential construction. The city seeks letters of interest to join the board from residents with professional experience in law, real estate, construction or design.
The Board of Adjustment meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month.
To apply for either board, send a résumé and letter of interest to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil at yyvigil@santafenm.gov by 5 p.m. Monday.
