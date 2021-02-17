Critics are taking a dim view of Santa Fe officials' plans to convert streetlights to newer LEDs, saying it will cause more light pollution.
The city plans to replace 5,550 high-pressure sodium lights with LEDs that consume 60 percent less electricity in a six-month, $2.75 million project set to begin in the spring.
Crews will install LEDs that are 3,000 kelvins on residential streets and 4,000 kelvins on main thoroughfares.
A kelvin measures color temperature, which the eye registers as glare. Blue is the most intense and red is the softest, while amber is roughly in the middle.
But critics say the 3,000-kelvin lights are borderline at best and the 4,000-kelvin bulbs are too intense.
"These fixtures, if installed, will significantly increase both light pollution and sky glow in Santa Fe and the surrounding communities for decades to come," said Buddy Stefanoff, vice president of engineering at Oklahoma-based Crossroads LED.
The LEDs proposed for this project don't meet the standards in the city's night-sky ordinance, which require all new streetlamps to reduce light pollution, light intrusion and glare, Stefanoff said.
Stefanoff was referring to the rules that Santa Fe adopted — along with other New Mexico cities — after the state passed the Night Sky Protection Act two decades ago.
But city officials contend they will counter light pollution by angling the new lamps downward in a tighter beam.
"The current street lights have round lenses, which allow a lot of stray light upward and to the sides," Regina Wheeler, city public works director, wrote in an email. "The new LED lights direct all light down, greatly improving night sky protection and meeting the City of Santa Fe’s code for protecting dark skies."
City staff researched other cities' policies on LED intensity and found most preferred 3,000 kelvins for residential lighting and 4,000 for main streets to increase visibility and safety, Wheeler wrote.
Up to 3,000 kelvins is endorsed by the International Dark-Sky Association, she wrote, referring to the organization that certifies prime locations for night viewing, which include half a dozen in New Mexico.
"We believe this … approach meets dark sky, safety and health and well-being goals," Wheeler wrote.
But Ruskin Hartley, the association's executive director, said 3,000 kelvins is the "upper limit" his group endorses, and that putting in 4,000-kelvin lights would be a "major mistake."
"If you want to have a really good outcome in the city, you go as low as you possibly can," Hartley said. "There are good options at 2,200 at the moment."
Hartley agreed with Wheeler that the lights' configuration is paramount in curbing light pollution. But he said there's no real evidence that lights greater than 4,000 kelvins are needed for safety and security, he said.
Large cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles have installed streetlights that are 3,000 kelvins or lower at intersections and residential areas, he said.
Santa Fe's current streetlights are at 2,000 kelvins, and increasing that by 50 percent to 100 percent would inject too much artificial light into the nighttime environment, said Mark Baker, a member of Soft Lights, a nonprofit group that advocates for healthier lighting.
Baker noted that medical research has linked excessive nighttime light to increased risks of breast and thyroid cancer and that it can compound anxiety and bipolar disorder.
"The natural night is a fundamental resource for all biological systems, including humans," Baker said. "Artificial light is a pollutant."
The city has hired Dalkia, a subsidiary of the French conglomerate EDF, to install the new lighting system.
Stefanoff referred to several lawsuits filed against Citelum, a sister company of Dalkia, during the two years it installed lighting in Albuquerque.
Two of Citelum's former employees sued for wrongful termination, and one person alleging wrongful death sued for $25,000, according to court records.
One of the wrongful firing cases was settled in 2018 for an undisclosed amount and the other case was dismissed. Attorneys involved in the wrongful death suit couldn't be reached for comment.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said the city found no adverse judgments against Citelum.
Hartley said that whatever lighting Santa Fe installs should be as controlled and muted as possible. It should consider following the lead of cities like Tucson, Ariz., which dim some lights and switch off others later at night, he said.
"The critical step in controlling light pollution is to make sure you're not overlighting the city," Hartley said
