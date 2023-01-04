Spinoso Real Estate Group quietly sold Santa Fe Place during the holiday season to Kohan Retail Investment Group, based in Long Island, N.Y.

Spinoso Chairman and CEO Carmen Spinoso bought the downtrodden Santa Fe mall for $10 million in 2014 and, in 2020, described it as “an asset we’re in love with. It’s the first mall we bought.”

Officials at Spinoso declined to comment, but the Santa Fe County assessor has the Long Island address of Kohan as the owner’s address of the mall at 4750 Cerrillos Road.

