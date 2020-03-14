Santa Fe police are searching for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza.

The robbery occurred around 8 p.m. Friday at the restaurant on St. Francis Drive, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

The suspect pointed a handgun at employees and made off with a small amount of money from the cash register. He fled in a white Ford Explorer.

Police said the suspect is 6 feet tall and weighs around 350 pounds. He wore a gray hoodie, tan khaki pants and a black mask.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the robbery to call 505-428-3710 and ask for Officer Brandon Deets.

