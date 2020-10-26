Santa Fe organic dog and cat food manufacturer Marty’s Meals was awarded a $40,140 job training grant by the New Mexico Economic Development Department for four employees.
Marty’s Meals was among 18 companies awarded more than $5.5 million in September and October to train a combined 803 new employees through the state’s Job Training Incentive Program. The program reimburses the companies once the training is completed, according to a department news release.
Marty’s Meals previously claimed $9,960 in JTIP funds in 2018 and $4,640 in 2019 to train employees.
Marty’s Meals, founded in 2010 by Sandy Bosben, has 12 employees at its 8,000-square-foot Cordova Road facility. Marty’s Meals plans to train a logistics manager and assistant manager, plus two production team members.
Stampede Meat in Sunland Park was the largest awardee in this round of grants with nearly $2.2 million allocated to train 377 employees at an average wage of $12.31 per hour.
Other JTIP recipients in Santa Fe region are Specifica in Los Alamos, receiving $112,270 to train six employees; Barela Timber Management in Las Vegas, N.M., awarded $25,307 to train six people; Paradise Power Co. or PPC Solar in Taos plans to train 15 people with $14,680; and High Plains Processing in Las Vegas, N.M., was awarded $15,288 for one trainee.
Since January 2019, the incentive program board awarded money to about 102 businesses to train 4,438 workers and create 4,012 new jobs, according to the Economic Development Department.
