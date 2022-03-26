Vladimir King said Santa Fe public tennis courts have been largely neglected nearly half the time during the 30 years he has been involved with tennis in the city.
King said he finds the cracks, trash and leaves that sometimes obstruct play to be a safety concern as he teaches lessons, especially at Herb Martinez Park on Camino Carlos Rey, where he said the court coating is torn up and cracks in the surface have become so bad he could “plant a garden” in them.
The health of the city’s tennis courts and its network of some 100 parks has long been a point of consternation for parents and residents, and city parks director Melissa McDonald said help is on the way.
McDonald last week outlined a bevy of improvements in the works for a handful of city parks and recreational facility, including a $400,000 plan to resurface every public tennis court in the city.
“This is big news and very exciting,” she said. “I know a lot of the tennis folks have been waiting patiently.”
McDonald said the plan is to start reconstructing the courts in April, with Herb Martinez Park as the first stop. The courts at Larragoite and Atalaya parks are next in line, followed by a plan to resurface the remaining courts at Ron Shirley Alto Park and Salvador Perez Park.
The courts will be completed sequentially, to ensure that at least one public court is always available. The work is set to wrap up in July.
The court improvements were a welcome announcement for Santa Fean Karla Moya-Crites, whose son Ernest takes tennis lessons from King at Herb Martinez Park. With spring here, Moya-Crites said, her son is getting ready to start another season of tennis and was concerned about the shabbiness of some of the courts.
“I am definitely looking forward to it,” she said.
The tennis court improvements were announced as part of a $1 million slate of improvements to area parks, McDonald said.
McDonald outlined a plan for a number of structural and infrastructure improvements for the Santa Fe Municipal Recreation Complex, including new lighting, upgraded bathrooms and a new sculpture park.
She also said the city plans to install new sod at the Santa Fe Plaza, upgrade park gates and signage and build a pollinator garden in Alvarado Park. A ribbon cutting at Alvarado Park is scheduled for August.
An 18-hole disc golf course is also being built in phase one of the 90-acre SWAN Park, while a new Keith Haring fitness court has already opened.
A ribbon cutting is planned for July.
Phase two of three-phase SWAN Park master plan is in the works, with a meeting planned for April 26 at which residents can voice their desires for the long-awaited park.
City medians are also in line for a boost, after the state approved $1.3 million for weed control on city medians. The city also hopes to hold a celebration on Arbor Day to highlight new turf that will be installed at the Plaza.
“We are really taking in account what is wrong and how we are going to tackle replacing it,” McDonald said. “I think the public will be excited to see some major and minor improvements that will be important to them.”
Ragle Park, which recently was the center of attention for concerned parents after the park’s play structure slide had to be closed down, will get a new slide, McDonald said.
It’s scheduled to be installed May 23 and be ready for children to play on in June.
Santa Fe resident Mark Glaser, who in November helped found the community group Friends of Santa Fe Parks with resident Terry Flanagan, said it was great to hear the city was taking steps to improve some of its parks and offered the group’s help, if needed.
He said the group was founded amid people’s complaints online about the slide at Ragle Park.
“There was a lot of blame, basically,” Glaser said. “There was a lot of talk about the mayor is to blame, or the councilors are to blame. I was just like, instead of blaming or complaining, let’s start something like this group and try to work with the city to make some kind of positive change.”
The organization, one of the newest in a network of small community groups that have taken it upon themselves to clean up their neighborhood parks, has already helped organize and participate in a few park cleanups.
The group held its first at Ragle Park on March 6 in partnership with Santa Fe Little League and the Cameroonians of New Mexico, two groups that have “adopted” the park.
About 40 to 50 people joined, Glaser said, including city councilors Amanda Chavez, Michael Garcia and Carol Romero-Wirth.
Since then, the various volunteer groups have started to network. Other cleanups have been scheduled, including one hosted by the Democratic Party of Santa Fe at Villa Linda Park on March 12.
The group We Grow Eco also held a cleanup at Franklin Miles Park on March 19. Another is planned for Ragle Park on April 2.
McDonald said she’s open to furthering partnerships with organizations that are interested in helping support the parks, especially as the department remains understaffed.
The department used to have about 110 workers; now it has about 40.
She said she has already requested more appropriate staffing and contracts to help support the parks in the upcoming budget cycle and has received “verbal support” for the request.
Still, she said it’s “wonderful” that so many groups are seeking not just to volunteer but work with the city to fundraise.
Javier Vigil, who serves as a director on the board of Santa Fe Little League, is looking to help the city shape up its parks and is hoping to raise at least $1 million to rehabilitate ballfields at Ragle Park.
“I was seeing that there was a lot of things that was happening, but not a lot of attention for Little League and baseball,” Vigil said. “Let’s raise the money by ourselves through grants, trust funds, donations.”
He said based on his calculations, it would take about $3.1 million to renovate all the fields, which he said would open up the city to potential income from traveling Little League tournaments.
“They are skipping right over us,” Vigil said. “Texas is going to Arizona; Denver is going right over us. It’s a perfect place to have this with how many people love our tourist options.”
He said he also plans to donate his time during the summer to help clean up city parks. In the wake of the pandemic, outdoor spaces and recreation options have become increasingly important.
“We want to get a hold on this sooner rather than later,” he said.
