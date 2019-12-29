In the world of parking enforcement, walking pays off.
Two city of Santa Fe parking enforcement officers who walk more than drive issue considerably more citations than their colleagues, according to their boss and city documents.
Since 2017, Thomas Clokey and Karmela Garcia have handed out more than 23,700 parking citations combined, nearly 42 percent of the 56,544 parking citations issued by the city’s eight parking enforcement officers during that time.
“They do a lot of walking. They’ll park their car at the end of the block and they’ll walk,” said Noel Correia, the city’s Parking Division director.
“When you walk, you will see a lot more violations than if you are just driving slowly by,” he added.
As an example, Correia pointed to pay station receipts, which are supposed to be displayed on motorists’ dashboards.
“If you’re just driving by, you will not actually be able to see the expiration time,” he said. “Officers are requested to get out and to look [at the receipt], and I feel that they do do that. But I have observed Karmela walking a lot. Sometimes her car is found like four or five blocks away from where she actually is. She loves to walk. Same thing with Thomas. He also loves to walk.”
Correia said Clokey and Garcia “absolutely” walk more than their co-workers when they’re on the job.
Clokey is the No. 1 issuer of parking citations. Since 2017, he issued 12,859 citations. Last year alone, he handed out 5,397 tickets, or about 450 parking citations per month. Clokey’s 2018 total is the most issued in a single year by any parking enforcement officer since 2017.
Another reason Clokey writes more tickets than his colleagues is that he’s helping cover the “beat” of another parking enforcement officer who is on light duty as a result of injuries.
Garcia handed out the second-highest number of parking citations in the last three years. She has issued 10,867 parking citations since 2017, including 5,097 so far this year.
Unlike some of their colleagues, Clokey and Garcia got a late start. Clokey joined the Parking Division in June 2017 and Garcia started in August of that year.
The third-highest issuer of tickets is Michael Gallegos, who averages about 2,400 parking citations annually.
Asked whether parking enforcement officers had quotas they need to meet, Correia jokingly said they have to write “a thousand tickets a day.”
“No, no, of course not,” he said. “That is something I am so strict about. No quotas. Absolutely no quotas. This has been my complete employment history in all the other cities that I’ve worked in.”
Correia, who has more than three decades of experience in the public and private sectors, including parking operations director for the city of Oakland, Calif., said employees there “kind of insinuated that they felt that there were quotas” on one occasion.
“But that was quickly rectified,” he said. “The rule of thumb is very simple. Our job is to patrol and enforce violations of the uniform traffic ordinance.”
Correia said parking enforcement officers aren’t required to walk when they do their job, but they tend to drive less when the weather is nice.
Even though the two parking enforcement officers who issue the most tickets walk more than drive, Correia said he doesn’t want to require his staff members to walk when they do their job.
“I’m not making it a rule or anything that they have to walk. That would, in my opinion, become a little too strict,” he said. “It’s their choice.”
Correia said Clokey and Garcia don’t generate any more complaints than their co-workers.
“Actually, he said, “some of the complaints that are elevated to my level are from business owners complaining that they have not seen an officer.”
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
