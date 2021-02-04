Being politically incorrect can be smart public policy.
One example is the Santa Fe city government’s overdue decision to stop allowing homeless people to live in parks during the pandemic.
One immediate outcome is parks are cleaner and safer for people to visit. Those prohibited from living in parks also will be safer, contrary to the view of a vocal faction.
Few places in the city are more dangerous than an encampment where vulnerable people are trying to sleep alongside others who arrive armed and inebriated.
I outlined this problem in my column Sunday that focused on the colossal mess homeless campers had made of Franklin E. Miles Park.
Some said my stand against using parks as refuge for homeless people was cold or wrong. They chose to ignore that an encampment absent any rules is anything but a safe haven.
They also sidestepped the criminal case I cited as evidence of how perilous it is for people to camp or live in parks.
An attacker wielding a machete at Fort Marcy Ballpark slashed the stomach of a homeless man one night in 2017. The victim used his hands to prevent his intestines from escaping his body.
He had bedded down in the park’s grandstand — almost a fatal choice.
At the time of that crime, a city ordinance outlawing overnight stays in parks could be enforced. But the city has dozens of parks. Police working the night shift cannot possibly patrol the streets, handle calls for help and inspect all the parks.
Still, a police presence discouraged people from congregating in parks at night with weapons, drugs, hypodermic needles and bottles of booze.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council approved an emergency order that legalized encampments in parks.
Even if police officers cruised through at night, they no longer had authority to clear the parks.
Police Lt. Aaron Ortiz, who also is president of the Santa Fe Little League, wrote me to complain about the policy and its ugly fallout.
Homeless campers trashed the grounds and vandalized a building at Franklin Miles, a place where Ortiz’s Little League teams will play again one day.
Hypodermic needles discarded in the park were just one indication of how unsafe it had become. Kids who wanted to spend an unseasonably warm winter afternoon on the park’s baseball diamonds or basketball courts might instead find trouble.
As I was writing the column about Franklin Miles, Mayor Webber issued a revised emergency proclamation that outlawed overnight stays in parks. City councilors approved the measure Monday.
By then, a city crew had already swept through Franklin Miles. It cleared trash from the dugouts, fields and paths.
Residents of the neighborhood around the park told me they were gratified that the tent city was removed. They had grown tired of picking up garbage in their yards as people traversed streets to get to encampments in the park.
The city clerk on Monday sent Ortiz photos of the park after it was cleaned.
“This is awesome,” Ortiz said.
He and other Little League volunteers thanked parks workers for the speedy improvements at Franklin Miles.
I went back through the park Thursday and found none of the signs of
lawlessness that were prevalent last week.
It’s a remarkable turnaround. Franklin Miles looks inviting. How long this will last is anyone’s guess.
Did the city’s new order make life harder on homeless people? Some will say it did.
But winter is a season when shelters are open to homeless people of both genders. Shelters offer warmer quarters than tents or dugouts in parks.
A hard truth is some homeless people don’t want to be in shelters, even on a freezing night. Shelters have rules on personal conduct that did not exist in city parks.
Ortiz said part of Santa Fe’s population — he calls it the liberal bloc — favors giving homeless people the run of parks at others’ expense.
That approach ignores the people who should be able to play in parks without being stuck by a needle or happening across campers who are intoxicated.
Making parks a campground didn’t help homeless people survive winter. They already had other, better options.
Rather, encampments in parks robbed neighborhoods of a safe public place.
At the risk of being politically incorrect, the city took a stand for good sense and wise government.
Clearing tent cities from parks is more than an aesthetic change. It might save a life.
